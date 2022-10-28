Man charged in a fatal shooting spree in Metairie found competent to stand trial

Court records show Judge Scott Schlegel made the ruling Wednesday after court-appointed doctors declared Barrette capable to assist in his defense.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Metairie man who was charged in a deadly shooting spree back in 2019, has been found “mentally competent” to stand trial.

As our partners at The Times-Picayune report, Sean Barrette, 26, is accused of killing three people while indiscriminately shooting at vehicles over a two-week period in the summer of 2019.

Barrette has a history of mental illness including being diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was previously ruled “incompetent” in 2020 and was sent to a mental health facility.

"I’m not surprised at this finding given that he’s spent the last year and a half at the state psychiatric hospital where he received adequate care and adequate medication,” Barrette's attorney, Paul Fleming, told The Times-Picayune on Thursday.