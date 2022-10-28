x
Jefferson

Man charged in a fatal shooting spree in Metairie found competent to stand trial

Court records show Judge Scott Schlegel made the ruling Wednesday after court-appointed doctors declared Barrette capable to assist in his defense.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Metairie man who was charged in a deadly shooting spree back in 2019, has been found “mentally competent” to stand trial.

As our partners at The Times-Picayune report, Sean Barrette, 26, is accused of killing three people while indiscriminately shooting at vehicles over a two-week period in the summer of 2019.

Court records show 24th Judicial District Court Judge, Scott Schlegel, made the ruling Wednesday after court-appointed doctors declared Barrette capable of assisting in his defense.

Barrette has a history of mental illness including being diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was previously ruled “incompetent” in 2020 and was sent to a mental health facility.

"I’m not surprised at this finding given that he’s spent the last year and a half at the state psychiatric hospital where he received adequate care and adequate medication,” Barrette's attorney, Paul Fleming, told The Times-Picayune on Thursday.

Barrette faces a list of charges including two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of second-degree murder among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility.

Former Harahan mayor Vinny Mosca passes away at 74

