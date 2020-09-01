GRETNA, La. — One man confessed to breaking into 29 cars and stealing four more in Gretna, according to police.

Gretna Police arrested Dontell Jones, 19, after he was allegedly seen on video breaking into cars. Police say Jones confessed to that crime and several other car break ins in the area.

Jones was booked with 29 counts of burglary and four counts of theft of an automobile. Police did not give a timeline for the crimes.

He has two previous arrested for theft in 2016 and 2017.

