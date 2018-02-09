A Gretna man is dead after State Troopers say he got into a wreck Saturday night.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Nolan Williams.

State Police said around 10 p.m., Williams was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan north on LA-45, going towards Friendship Drive. At some point, he reportedly lost control of the van and ran off the road. The van hit a culvert, causing it to flip twice, troopers said.

Williams was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the van. He was brought to West Jefferson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

"The majority of motorists who die in crashes are not wearing a seat belt," said State Trooper Melissa Matey in a release. "Despite this fact, some people still choose not to take the 3 seconds needed to buckle a seat belt. Louisiana law requires motorists to wear a seatbelt in every seating position, front seat and back seat, day and night."

