METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say one person is dead after a minivan crashed into a Metairie canal late Wednesday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Esplanade Avenue. Investigators believe the unnamed male driver lost control of the 2005 Honda Odyssey and the minivan drove off the road, through a protective fence and into the canal.

Lopinto said a family member of the victim was following behind the van in another car and saw the crash happen.

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department tells WWL-TV that the minivan was completely submerged in the water. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The JPSO Traffic Division said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Toxicology tests and an autopsy will be conducted.

