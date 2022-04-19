Man dead in Metairie shooting

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in Metairie on Monday evening.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of North Dillton and Versailles streets. Deputies responding to that intersection found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office has not shared any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
