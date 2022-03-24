Man dead after pickup crashes into Metairie canal

Investigators tell WWL-TV that the man was driving down Ridgeway Drive near West Esplanade Avenue around 3 a.m. when he did not stop at a stop sign.

METAIRIE, La. — A man is dead after a pickup truck drove into a Jefferson Parish canal early Thursday morning.

Investigators tell WWL-TV that the man was driving down Ridgeway Drive near West Esplanade Avenue around 3 a.m. when he did not stop at a stop sign, driving straight into the canal. Someone who saw the crashed truck called 911 just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters and deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are at the scene to recover the truck from the canal. First responders have closed two blocks of West Esplanade Avenue between Metairie Heights and Clifford Drive.

