Man dead, shot multiple times in Harvey on Monday morning

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARVEY, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in Harvey on Monday morning.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive. At the scene, those deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional details about the shooting, including the victim's name, suspect or possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.