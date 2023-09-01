Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Metairie

The victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

METAIRIE, La. — Louisiana State Police says a man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Metairie on Wednesday.

Police responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on Airline Drive near Grand Drive.

The victim was driving a 2016 Honda Fit south on Airline Drive when he crossed the center line and went off the road to the left before striking a fence and overturning into a house, according to investigators.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. After the crash, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

"Impairment on the part of the driver is unknown, and routine toxicology results are pending," police said.

UPDATE: State Police say the male driver of this Honda Fit later died. @WWLTV https://t.co/L64AAeKXPt — Lamar Bourgeois III (@lamarbourgeois) September 1, 2023