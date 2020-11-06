Man drowns after saving god son from Grand Isle waters

NEW ORLEANS — A man drowned saving his godson in Grand Isle Wendesday night.
According to Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry, Christopher Bourgeois jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 10 to save his 6-year-old godson.
Police say he saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under. His body was recovered 45 minutes later, about 500-600 yards east of where he was last seen.
According to Landry, the conditions weren't particularly rough, but there did seem to be a swift current to the east.
Landry is the sixth drowning death in Grand Isle so far this season.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.