Man drowns after saving god son from Grand Isle waters

Police say Christopher Bourgeois saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A man drowned saving his godson in Grand Isle Wendesday night.

According to Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry, Christopher Bourgeois jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 10 to save his 6-year-old godson.

Police say he saved the child and handed him off to someone else before being pulled back under. His body was recovered 45 minutes later, about 500-600 yards east of where he was last seen.

According to Landry, the conditions weren't particularly rough, but there did seem to be a swift current to the east.

Landry is the sixth drowning death in Grand Isle so far this season.

