KENNER, La. — Drivers making their evening commute passed an interesting sight by the Esplanade Mall Friday, after a pickup truck went front-first into the Duncan Canal.

No injuries were reported, but Lt. Andrew Cunningham with the Kenner Police Department said the driver had to jump out of the moving vehicle to avoid going into the canal with it.

Cunningham confirmed it was a single car accident. He said the driver will be charged with driving under the influence.

Eyewitness crews watched the truck being pulled up from the canal around 6:20 p.m. Friday with significant damage to its front.