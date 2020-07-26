Man fatally shot at Metairie apartment complex

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of an apartment.

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot to death at an apartment complex on Clearview Parkway in Metairie Sunday morning, JPSO officials said.

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment complex just before 9 a.m. according to a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release any information about a suspect or motive in the killing.

