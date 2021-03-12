Man found shot to death in Harvey hotel room: JPSO

The man was found wounded by gunfire in a hotel room in the 2200 block of Westbank Expy. He was declared dead in the hotel room.

HARVEY, La. — A man was declared dead at a Harvey hotel early Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Reports of gunfire to JPSO prompted deputies to investigate at the hotel.

Deputies checking the area found the victim in one of the hotel rooms.

"The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin," the JPSO statement said. "There is no suspect or motive information available at this time."

The statement said the killing was classified as a homicide.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300," the JPSO statement said.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.