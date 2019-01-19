WESTWEGO, La. — A man was found shot to death in Westwego Friday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says.

JPSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Beechgrove Boulevard and E. Claiborne Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Units located a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect or motive at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers or the JPSO Homicide division at 504-364-5300.