Man found shot to death inside of car in Harvey

The man had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
HARVEY, La. — A man was shot and killed inside of a car in Harvey, Louisiana Sunday shortly after noon.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that deputies were responding to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. when they found the victim inside of a car on 38th Street in Harvey.

The man had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lopinto said that there is no other information at the time but anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. 

