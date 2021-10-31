Man found shot to death inside of car in Harvey

The man had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

HARVEY, La. — A man was shot and killed inside of a car in Harvey, Louisiana Sunday shortly after noon.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that deputies were responding to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. when they found the victim inside of a car on 38th Street in Harvey.

The man had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead on the scene.