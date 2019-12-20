MARRERO, La. — Authorities say one man is in critical condition after a shooting in Marrero on Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Garden Road and Howard Street.

The sheriff's office said an unnamed 39-year-old man was shot once and was listed in critical condition.

JPSO did not release any additional details about the shooting, a motive, or if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

