MARRERO, La. — A Mississippi man was seriously injured after a hit and run on the Westbank Expressway Tuesday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said they began investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on US 90B near Carmadelle Street just after 7 p.m. on March 9.

Investigations show the man was standing in the striped area that separates the upper and lower level just before the merge when the exiting vehicle crossed the striped area, struck the man and drove away.

Police described the vehicle as a light-colored 2014-16 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck, probably with large chrome rims. It would have damage to the front passenger side headlight and headlight housing area.

The hit and run is currently under investigation, but the victim's condition is not known at the moment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.

