Man killed in Avondale Friday morning

AVONDALE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Avondale Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 300 block of Coretta Drive.

Police say the victim was found dead sitting in a car parked in front of a house on that block.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-362-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.