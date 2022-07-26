x
Jefferson

Boutte Man killed in car crash in Jefferson Parish

Investigators say Terry Ralph's truck ran off the road and into a drainage canal.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

NEW ORLEANS — A 53-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Investigators say Terry Ralph of Boutte was driving a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer west on US 90 near Live Oak Boulevard. Ralph's truck ran off the roadway to the right and hit a guardrail before going into a drainage canal, where it became partially submerged.

Troopers said Ralph was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Toxicology results are pending, but it is unknown at the time if Ralph was impaired. 

Louisiana State Police:

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Avoid distractions that take the driver's focus away from the road. Having a plan and making safe decisions could be the difference for tomorrow.

   

