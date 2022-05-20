Man shot to death in Metairie Thursday

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired and found the victim shot multiple times.

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Thursday night, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Cumberland Street.

Deputies were called to the scene after a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.