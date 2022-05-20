x
Jefferson

Man shot to death in Metairie Thursday

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired and found the victim shot multiple times.
METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Thursday night, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Cumberland Street.

Deputies were called to the scene after a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

 

