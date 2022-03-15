Man killed in Metairie Tuesday afternoon

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home in the 7000 block of Schouest Street, near Power Boulevard, around 4:14 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

They found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. According to police, he was taken to the hospital where he died from his wound.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.