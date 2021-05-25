Man killed outside Terrytown apartment complex

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact our Homicide division at 504-364-5300.

TERRYTOWN, La. — Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Terrytown.

According to JPSO, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the corner of Carol Sue and Wright Avenue on Tuesday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m. when several neighbors called to report gunshots in the area. They found the unidentified male victim dead in the parking lot.