Report: Shooting inside Metairie home leaves one man dead

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say a man is reportedly dead after a shooting inside a Metairie home on Friday morning.
According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 8100 block of Versailles Street, near West Metairie Avenue.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting to the newspaper, but they did not specify details about the man's identity or a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.
