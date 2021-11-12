x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Report: Shooting inside Metairie home leaves one man dead

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 8100 block of Versailles Street,
Credit: Max Becherer
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Officers investigate a scene on 8100 block of Versailles Street where authorities said a man was killed inside a home in Metairie, La. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say a man is reportedly dead after a shooting inside a Metairie home on Friday morning.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 8100 block of Versailles Street, near West Metairie Avenue.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting to the newspaper, but they did not specify details about the man's identity or a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

Click here to read more on the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate's website.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

In Other News

Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel near Grand Isle