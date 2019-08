MARRERO, La. — A man was shot and killed inside a home in Marrero Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the man was found dead inside a house in the 4100 block of East Ames Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Police say he had at least one gunshot wound in his chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.