x
Jefferson

Man shot, killed inside Metairie home; JPSO investigating

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed inside a Metairie home Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Police say the man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive as of Thursday night.

