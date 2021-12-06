Man shot, killed outside Harvey night club

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

HARVEY, La. — A man was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Harvey Friday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of the Westbank Expressway.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.