Man shot to death early Tuesday morning in Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot several times and killed in Jefferson early Tuesday morning, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

When sheriff's deputies got to the scene, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim, whose age wasn't specified, was declared dead there.

After reports of gunfire, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to the 2900 block of Clermont Street, about a block away from Causeway Boulevard and Jefferson Highway.

Capt. Jason Rivard, with JPSO's Public Affairs Division, said the sheriff's office didn't know who shot and killed the victim or why at the time of the release.

As homicide investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation into the killing is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers," Rivarde said.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

