Man shot to death in Metairie Monday afternoon

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot several times and killed in Metairie Monday afternoon, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
The sheriff said that deputies were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive and when they got to the scene, they found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The JPSO says there is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
