Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man after a robbery in Metairie Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Denzel Williams is wanted in connection with a robbery in the 1400 block of South Myrtle Street Thursday.

JPSO has not released any additional information about the robbery or Williams’ description.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

