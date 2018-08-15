A man wanted for setting a car on fire in Kenner and other crimes is still on the run, state fire investigators say. Now, they are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened in late 2017 in the 100 block of Minor Street. Keithen J. Banks is wanted for simple arson as well as nearly a half-dozen other warrants by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Harahan Police and Kenner Police departments. Those warrants include burglary and theft.

Investigators warn that anyone who helps or houses Banks can be arrested and charged as an accessory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office arson hotline at 1-800-256-5452. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

