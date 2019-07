METAIRIE, La. — Deputies say one man was wounded in a shooting in Metairie Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Upland Avenue. The sheriff's office described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.