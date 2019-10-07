City officials in the town of Grand Isle issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday morning in preparation for a possible hurricane expected to make landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning.

Mayor David Carmadell said that with the tropical system passing so close to Grand Isle, high tides and strong winds could cause problems for residents.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen to become Hurricane Barry before making landfall in Louisiana this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center's first advisory for the system, now known as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Two," includes tropical storm watches from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

A storm surge warning is now also in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

According to the projected path, Barry would become a storm by Thursday with landfall sometime Saturday in southwestern Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane.