JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A mandatory evacuation order will go in effect for Jefferson Parish starting at 2 p.m. as a tropical system projected to become a hurricane approaches the Louisiana coast.

Parish President Mike Yenni announced on the Eyewitness Morning News that lower-lying Lafitte, Barataria, Crown Point, & the town of Jean Lafitte are under a mandatory evacuation order.

City officials in the town of Grand Isle issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday morning in preparation for a possible hurricane expected to make landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning.

The Mandatory evacuation order goes into effect at Noon on July 11.

