METAIRIE, La. — A man connected to a string of disturbances in Jefferson Parish was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Metairie Tuesday night, deputies say.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, deputies made the arrest after they were called to the 600 block of N. Elm Street because of gunshots and found two men shot. Deputies arrived on the street around 11:50 p.m.

One of the men, who investigators later identified as the target in the incident, had been shot multiple times and had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the groin.

The suspect, who police are not identifying for reasons connected to their investigation, was shot in the knee.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where the victim died from his wounds Wednesday morning.

Detectives investigated the case and determined the suspect had shot the victim multiple times after being a part of "a series of disturbances" throughout the day Tuesday.

While it's not immediately clear what the nature of the disturbances was or where they took place, the suspect now faces second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was set to be booked into the parish jail after his release from the hospital, where his bond will be determined by a judge.

JPSO officials said they will release more information surrounding the killing upon further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the JPSO homicide division at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

