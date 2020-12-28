Marrero apartment shooting leaves 1 dead: JPSO

"Our investigators are aware of the close proximity to the homicide earlier today and will examine the possibility that the two incidents are linked," Rivarde said.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities declared a person dead Sunday night after he was found with several gunshot wounds in a Marrero apartment, sheriff deputies said.

Sheriff deputies, around 10:15 p.m., were sent to the 6300 block of Ames Boulevard, near Bayou Black Drive, after reports of gunshots in the area.

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was male, but his age wasn't specified.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, with JPSO's Public Affairs Division, said there was no suspect as of Monday morning.

"Our investigators are aware of the close proximity to the homicide earlier today and will examine the possibility that the two incidents are linked," Rivarde said.

JPSO officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

