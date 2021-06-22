Marrero man killed in crash on US 90 in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Authorities say a Marrero man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 90B east in Harvey on Monday.
Louisiana State Police said the crash, which happened around 6 p.m. near MacArthur Avenue, claimed the life of 57-year-old James Overby. Troopers say Overly was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima east on the elevated portion of US 90 when “for reasons still under investigation” the sedan traveled off the roadway at the MacArthur Avenue exit and struck a crash barrier.
Investigators say Overby’s car then rotated into the center lane and was struck by a 2017 Honda Pilot.
State police say Overby was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The people inside the Pilot were wearing seatbelts and only suffered minor injuries.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.