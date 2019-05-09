MARRERO, La. — Authorities say two people are dead and two others were hurt in a "multiple shooting incident" in Jefferson Parish late Wednesday.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. that a man has been shot in the 3000 block of Sorbonne Drive in Marrero. Deputies arriving at the scene found four people inside a home with gunshot wounds.

Lopinto said a man and juvenile girl were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man and a juvenile boy were taken to the hospital.

"At this time, our investigators believe an argument inside the residence between two adult males led to the shooting," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not released the victims' names at this time. They say there is no suspect information available at this time but detectives are looking into several leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

