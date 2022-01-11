Woman found unresponsive in car, another woman faces murder charge

Lopinto said that evidence collected at the autopsy, including injuries to the woman’s neck, caused her death to be ruled a homicide.

MARRERO, La. — Authorities say a Marrero woman is in custody and facing murder charges after another woman was found unresponsive in her car last week.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Boulevard in Marrero around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 to a report of an unresponsive woman.

At the scene, 26-year-old Marian Williams told investigators that she was sleeping inside the car with the woman, and Williams tried to wake the other woman but was unable to do so. The unnamed woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

On Jan. 7, a post-mortem autopsy was conducted at the Jefferson Parish Forensic Center. Lopinto said that evidence collected at the autopsy, including injuries to the woman’s neck, caused her death to be ruled a homicide.

A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest, and she turned herself in to detectives’ custody. She was booked on one count of second-degree murder.