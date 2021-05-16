Mask mandate lifted for government buildings in JP

The announcement comes after Governor Edwards lifted the state-wide mask mandate Friday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish announced Sunday, that anyone fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask inside of government buildings.

The announcement comes after Governor Edwards lifted the state-wide mask mandate Friday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC's new guidelines, anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer has to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, or social distance from others.

The buildings included in the new policy are:

The Joseph S. Yenni Building

The General Government Building

Charles Odom Building

Jefferson Parish Credit Union

Jefferson Parish libraries

JPRD facilities

The Alario Center

Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAS)

The new policy does come with some exceptions. A mask is still required for:

Educational facilities

Public transit

Correctional settings

Health care facilities as regulated by LDH

Individual businesses have the right to choose whether employees and customers wear masks or not.

People that have not received a vaccine are asked to continue wearing masks and social distance for their safety. Health officials said the vaccine is the best form of protection from the virus.

Anyone age 12 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s an indication that you get back to normal, that we’re getting back to normal, and things are improving,” said Governor Edwards.