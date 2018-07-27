WAGGAMAN - The Jefferson Parish landfill in Waggaman accepts about 200 truck loads of trash per day.

Friday, parish officials gave the media a tour of the 900-acre facility which is drawing fire from neighbors on both sides of the river, many of whom have been complaining about for months.

To the naked eye, there wasn't much on the surface to indicate any major issues at the landfill.

The problems appear to be underneath the mountains of trash where liquid known as leachate is collected and in the air where landfill gases are causing a foul odor.

Residents in Harahan, River Ridge and West Jefferson claim an intermittent strong smell coming from the landfill burns their eyes, noses and throats.

This week, Seth Schaumberg and a team of attorneys filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of neighbors affected by the stench.

"The reason we filed the class is we felt that would be the best way to get the parish and the operators of the Jefferson Parish landfill to stop pointing fingers at each other," Schaumberg said. "The residents are fed up and don't want to be exposed to these noxious fumes any longer."

The parish is holding Louisiana Regional Landfill company in breach of contract for failing to properly operate and maintain underground wells and pumps used to collect liquid and gas associated with trash decaying in the landfill.

LRLC claims it's up to the parish to maintain the equipment.

As a result, the landfill is only collecting 20 percent of the leachate and methane and hydrogen sulfide gas at the site.

The lawsuit against the parish and landfill operator, claims the gases and noxious odors drifting in the air from the landfill are making people sick and are potentially harming property values.

"As word gets out that these neighborhoods are being exposed to hazardous, noxious fumes, we feel that may have an effect on people wanting to move into these neighborhoods," Schaumberg said.

A JP spokesman declined comment citing a policy of not discussing pending litigation. But, earlier this week, parish officials admitted that the entire leachate and gas collection system at the landfill needs to be completely re-engineered and rebuilt.

"Properly operated landfills do not operate persistent off site odors and the corrective actions that we are taking are essential," JP President Mike Yenni said. "When the system gets rehabbed, there should be no leachate or gas odors."

A separate lawsuit seeks to shut down the parish landfill while emergency repairs are made.

"What we hope is it's not necessary and that either the state of Louisiana or the parish of Jefferson declares a state of emergency and begins repairs immediately," Schaumberg said. "We are certainly not looking to have the landfill closed down permanently. We want it shut down until they can re-engineer it and have it working properly.

The landfill cases have been assigned to a Jefferson Parish judge. So far, no court dates have been set.

© 2018 WWL