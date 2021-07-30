Metairie family wants to put an end to repeat crashes in their backyard

"One of the guys fell asleep at the wheel and crashed, another guy was drag racing and crashed," said Aimee Gauchet-Menard.

METAIRIE, La. — "It landed on its wheels on the fence, which of course landed on the fence. And it's not too far from your kid's playground and it's not that far from where my kids play," said Mark Menard.



Since the Menards moved in 14 years ago there have been four major crashes in their backyard but Aimee said it's likely been more than that.

"I'd say it's been at least a dozen times probably closer to 15 to 20," said Aimee Gauchet-Menard.



The Menard's home ends at this service road. From several blocks away you can see yellow street signs but, more than four drivers have missed them.



Aimee said the first incident happened back in 2009, she tried to get help in 2011 but had no luck.

"Everyone says oh that's not us that's them and then i go to whoever them is and then they say 'no, no, no, that's not our area, that's someone else," said Aimee Gauchet-Menard.

Aimee has spoken with both Jefferson Parish council members Jennifer Van Vrancken and Scott Walker and both have tried to help.

"It seems to dead-end at DOTD pretty much every time," said Aimee Gauchet-Menard.



Because the street leading up to the Menard's home is a service road, it is DOTD's responsibility.

I called DOTD and was told on Friday that the person working on this issue was not in. A spokesperson said that they've done studies and have put up new signage but they can't control distracted drivers, leaving the Menards helpless.



"Both driveway spots have been hit, the carport has been hit, the fence has been taken out," said Mark Menard.

Though Aimee is not an engineer she has offered sensible options.



"I've asked for speed bumps, I've asked for big giant flashing lights, I've asked for a street light," said Aimee Gauchet-Menard.



On Friday, councilwoman Van Vrancken said in a statement "we will continue communicating with DOTD to encourage them to explore any creative solutions that might result in a safer environment for our families,"