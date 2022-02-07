Metairie kidnapping suspects arrested after police chase on Causeway Bridge

Four suspects were arrested after robbing a home and abducting one of the residents.

JEFFERSON, La. — Four kidnapping suspects have been arrested after an abduction turned into a lengthy police chase, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office.

According to police, four people broke into a Metairie home and demanded money from the residents. The suspects then abducted one of the residents and left.

Members of JPSO, the US Marshals-New Orleans Task Force and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office were searching for the suspects throughout the day.

Authorities found the suspects in New Orleans East, who police say fled when confronted.

This led to a chase through multiple districts that ended when police disabled the suspects' car on the Causeway Bridge.

The suspects were arrested and the abducted person, who suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover, was found in the vehicle.

Police say the four suspects will face a number of charges related to home invasion, kidnapping and vehicular pursuit.

"Sheriff Lopinto would like to extend his thanks to the multiple law enforcement agencies who assisted in this search and/or pursuit including the Marshals Task Force, St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police," the press release said.