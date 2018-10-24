METAIRIE -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Metairie man, accused of taking pictures of young girls at a school fair on Friday night and making lewd comments about them.

Gideon Lebreton, 54, was booked on a video voyeurism charge.

According to JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde, an adult noticed Lebreton using his cellphone to shoot a video of young girls at the St. Catherine of Siena Parish fair. The witness then notified a deputy who was working at the fair and the deputy approached Lebreton to investigate.

Rivarde said detectives interviewed Lebreton on Friday night and he was later released.

The JPSO served a search warrant on Lebreton's home in the 200 block of Rosewood Drive in Old Metairie the next day.

Rivarde said in addition to a video shot at the St. Catherine fair, there were "multiple" pictures of young girls on Lebreton's phone taken at a different location. He added that Lebreton attached lewd comments to some of the pictures.

Investigators then arrested Lebreton and booked him on a charge of video voyeurism.

Rivarde said that the images themselves are not illegal, but taking pictures and videos without a person's consent for a "lewd and lascivious purpose" is a possible violation of the state's video voyeurism statute.

Detectives seized other digital evidence from Lebreton's home. The evidence is now being examined by the JPSO.

Court documents indicate Lebreton spent Saturday night in the Jefferson Parish jail. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released on Sunday.

The investigation is continuing and based on what detectives find on the evidence they seized, there could be additional charges against Lebreton.

St. Catherine school officials sent this letter home on Tuesday, notifying parents about the arrest:

Dear SCS Parents,

Thank you to everyone who attended our parish fair this weekend! Thank you to the many volunteers from the co-op and the men's club who worked so hard to make the fair a huge success!

I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred at the fair. On Friday night, several parents observed some suspicious behavior of a man videoing several young girls at the fair. They immediately reported the behavior to the police officers on duty. The police questioned the suspect on Friday night and the man in question was arrested on Saturday morning. The man arrested was not employed or a volunteer for the fair.

St. Catherine is fully cooperating with Sheriff Joe Lopinto and the Sheriff's office. If anyone has any information that may be helpful, please contact the Sheriff's department directly at (504) 364-5300.

Thank you to the parents who saw something suspicious and reported that behavior to the police immediately. It is an important reminder of our need to be vigilant at all times!

If you have any questions, please let me know. Thank you again for your support of parish fair!

The investigation is ongoing.

