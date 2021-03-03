Metairie man facing rape charge dies, found hanging in jail cell

Deputies found the 40-year-old inmate just before 7:30 p.m. suspended by a ligature around his neck.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — An inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center has died after he was found hanging in his cell Wednesday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies found the 40-year-old inmate just before 7:30 p.m. suspended by a ligature around his neck. The inmate was pronounced dead shortly later.

Lopinto said the man’s death is believed to be a suicide and there is no indication of foul play.

The sheriff added that the inmate was a Metairie resident who was being held at the correctional center since Jan. 19 on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery. Lopinto did not share the man’s name.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.