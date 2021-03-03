x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Jefferson

Metairie man facing rape charge dies, found hanging in jail cell

Deputies found the 40-year-old inmate just before 7:30 p.m. suspended by a ligature around his neck.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — An inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center has died after he was found hanging in his cell Wednesday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies found the 40-year-old inmate just before 7:30 p.m. suspended by a ligature around his neck. The inmate was pronounced dead shortly later. 

Lopinto said the man’s death is believed to be a suicide and there is no indication of foul play.

The sheriff added that the inmate was a Metairie resident who was being held at the correctional center since Jan. 19 on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery. Lopinto did not share the man’s name.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021