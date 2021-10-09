Metairie man returning after Hurricane Ida dies in nine-car crash on I-10

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reported that Timothy Achee was traveling with his father and brother when they got into the nine car pile up in Port Allen, LA.

GROSSE TETE, La. — A Metairie man making his trip back home after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida died in a nine-car crash on Interstate 10, Thursday, Sept.9 when his car caught fire.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reported that Timothy Achee was traveling with his father and brother when they got into the nine-car pile-up in Port Allen, LA.

The accident happened when a truck driver identified as Jack Duff, III, of Mobile, AL, plowed into a line of bumper-to-bumper traffic on the interstate about ten miles before the Mississippi River bridge, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Alvarez said.

Achee's father and brother were both taken to the hospital with burns and later released.

Authorities said that Achee and his family had evacuated to Houston and were heading eastbound to get back home.

WBRZ reports that Duffy was charged with one count of vehicular homicide, six counts of vehicular injury, and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail and released on a summons to appear in court at a later date.