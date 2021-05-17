Metairie police chase ends when suspects crash through fence, 3 arrested

METAIRIE, La. — JPSO deputies arrested three people after a police chase ended when the suspect crashed into a fence in Metairie.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing three suspects in a car that was reported stolen out of New orleans on Monday afternoon.
The chase eneded when the suspects crashed through a fence and into someone's yard near the intersection of Clay Street and Houma Boulevard.
Police made three arrests after the crash, but have not released their names.
According to JPSO, charges will range from possession of stolen property to flight from an officer and narcotics charges for drugs found inside the car.