Metairie police chase ends when suspects crash through fence, 3 arrested

Police made three arrests after the crash, but have not released their names.

METAIRIE, La. — JPSO deputies arrested three people after a police chase ended when the suspect crashed into a fence in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were chasing three suspects in a car that was reported stolen out of New orleans on Monday afternoon.

The chase eneded when the suspects crashed through a fence and into someone's yard near the intersection of Clay Street and Houma Boulevard.

