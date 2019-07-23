GRETNA, La. (WWL-TV) — The man accused of killing four people at random in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans was ordered Tuesday to be held without bail.

Sean Barrette, 22, is accused of killing three people during a shooting spree in Metairie during several days in June. Once arrested, he was also linked to another murder in New Orleans.

A Jefferson Parish judge denied bond for Barrette during a probable cause hearing.

In addition to being accused of the four killings, Barrette is suspected of shooting at another three people.

Following his arrest, Barrette's family released a statement expressing their condolences to the victim's families: “To the families and friends who have been devastated by this senseless tragedy, we are so deeply sorry for your loss. We mourn for you and the beautiful lives taken.

“We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain. We only hope you can one day find peace. We ask everyone to keep all the families who have been devastated in your prayers.”

