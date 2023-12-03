St. Patrick's Day parade turns Metairie into a sea of green

Some of the highly sought-after produce items were banned this year including lemons, limes, and potatoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

METAIRIE, La. — Hundreds of people in their sequins, glitter, and green flocked to Metairie Road for the St. Patrick's Day parade. As usual, cabbage was the most cherished catch of the day.

"To have fun and just enjoy myself," Akiah Green said.

Don't pinch Green for not wearing green though.

"My last name is Green so I don't have to wear green," Green said.

The parade rolled nearly three weeks post-Mardi Gras.

"It's really fun. It's different than Mardi Gras parades," Anais Rivera said.

"This came from the Irish and Scottish shop in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. I paid $45 dollars for it 25 years ago," Rob Vercher said showing off his shamrock sequin vest.

Vercher also went to the Irish Channel parade Saturday.

"It was fun we got a bunch of stuff and were going to do it again," he said.

Some of the highly sought-after produce items were banned this year including lemons, limes, and potatoes. The parade captain said it was a safety issue. Cabbage is still allowed though.

"One thing about this parade is it feels safer in Jefferson Parish," Andy and Jackie Epping said. "All kinds of law enforcement, they are very visible and that's part of it for me, it feels very safe."