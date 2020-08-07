Metairie teacher fired after racial slur painted on fence outside home

The sheriff’s office said it has no suspects in the alleged vandalism, the newspaper reports.

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie teacher was reportedly fired after racist messages spray-painted outside her home sparked controversy on social media on Tuesday.

Three messages were sprayed on a fence near the corner of Green Acres Road and Camphor Street.

The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune reports that Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating one message - which read “#F**k All N*****s" in red paint - as the work of an unknown vandal. Someone later pressure washed that message off the fence by Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it has no suspects in the alleged vandalism, the newspaper reports.

The newspaper reports that the school where the teacher worked, Kehoe-France, said Tuesday that she had been fired following an internal investigation.

Two other messages reading “Blue N’ White Lives Matter Too” and “We All Matter” were also painted on the fence. The teacher’s husband admitted to writing those two messages.

