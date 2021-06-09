Missing 14-year-old was last seen Tuesday

Anyone with information about Pizzaro’s whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO Missing Persons section at 504-364-5300 or call 911.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Israel Pizzaro was last seen in the 200 block of Barry Avenue wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts, and blue shoes. He is described as being 115 pounds and 5’4” tall.

Anyone with information about Pizzaro’s whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO Missing Persons section at 504-364-5300 or call 911.