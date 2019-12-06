JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that Raymond Hamilton was found safe in New Orleans and will be reunited with his family.

--- Previous Story Below ---

Authorities in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help to find a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Raymond Hamilton was last seen around 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of Shrewsbury Road.

Hamilton is described as a black male, 5'7" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has grey hair and grey beard. He was wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and a white hat.

The sheriff's office said that Hamilton may be in possession of a pillow.

He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and may be disoriented. He is also in need of medication.

Anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts is asked to contact the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or 911.